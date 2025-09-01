A new NFL season is just around the corner, and it will kick off with an intriguing divisional matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. In recent days, news broke that Micah Parsons is heading to the Packers — a move that certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff.

Despite the significant loss that Parsons’ departure to the NFC North could represent for America’s Team, the Eagles’ head coach knows that their upcoming opponent still has more than enough talent to make it a highly challenging matchup.

During a recent conversation with the media, as anticipation builds for Thursday’s showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni was clear in stating that he’s not focusing on the players who won’t be on the field, but rather on staying alert to what Schottenheimer will bring from the very first snap.

“We have so much going on here,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re getting ready to play the Cowboys, so he’s in your thoughts for game planning, but they still have guys that we have to prepare for.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They have Kenny Clark, who’s a really good player, and they have good depth at that defensive end group. You don’t get too wrapped up in that except for some of the things you’re doing with the game plan. But, also understanding that they have a lot of good players over there and getting ready for those guys and shifting your attention to that.”

Beginning the title defense

The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl victory, will begin their title defense at home against their most bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. The highly anticipated divisional showdown pits two of the league’s most dynamic offenses against each other, with the Eagles led by the formidable duo of quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, is poised to build upon his elite performance, while Barkley’s explosive ground game adds another dangerous dimension to an already potent offense. The Cowboys, a classic NFC East foe, will look to spoil the Eagles’ celebration and assert their dominance early in the season, but they face a daunting challenge against a championship-caliber team with two of the NFL’s most electrifying playmakers.

The stage is set for a thrilling season opener that promises to be a physical, high-stakes affair.

When and where will Eagles vs. Cowboys be played?

The marquee matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is set to take place on Thursday, September 4th, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

