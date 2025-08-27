Trending topics:
NFL

Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract situation draws honest take from Dak Prescott

The Micah Parsons–Dallas Cowboys saga remains unresolved, and his teammate Dak Prescott has now spoken out on the matter.

By Matías Persuh

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys need to get back on track in the NFC East, and to do so, the focus must return to football — not off-field distractions. The ongoing saga between the franchise and Micah Parsons appears far from over, but many, including Dak Prescott, remain optimistic about a resolution.

These are decisive times for America’s Team, particularly regarding the situation between the star linebacker and the franchise led by the legendary Jerry Jones. Mixed statements and cautious negotiations have kept the future of this story wide open, with no clear conclusion in sight.

Dak Prescott went through a similar situation not long ago, which is why his perspective on his teammate’s current ordeal may carry some weight.

“I’m confident. I’ve said it before,” the talented QB told reporters. “I speak from experience, honestly. I believe it’ll get done, and I know he’s ready to play.”

Dak Prescott Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up.

Similarities to what Prescott once lived

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is currently locked in a contract standoff that feels familiar to anyone who followed the team’s quarterback situation a few years ago. Much like Parsons today, Dak Prescott found himself at a crossroads with the front office, with public negotiations, the use of the franchise tag, and a lingering sense of uncertainty.

Both players are generational talents at their respective positions, and their situations highlight a recurring theme in Dallas: the willingness of owner Jerry Jones to push negotiations to the absolute limit. As Parsons reportedly seeks a market-resetting deal, he is following a path well-traveled by Prescott, who ultimately secured a massive contract just as the season was set to begin.

“As I said before, we’ve had similar cases the past three, maybe even four years,” Prescott said. “It’s not necessarily a distraction. We’re focused on our job.”

Better Collective Logo