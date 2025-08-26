Micah Parsons called out by 5x Pro Bowler amid Cowboys contract dispute

Micah Parsons has made it clear that he no longer wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys, and at this point it’s evident that neither side has made progress toward a resolution. There are growing signs that the relationship between the star pass rusher and the team could be damaged beyond repair. Now, a NFL five-time Pro Bowler has publicly criticized him.

Parsons has already taken heat from fans over his stance, but the criticism escalated when former NFL linebacker and five-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, now an agent in the league, weighed in on the situation.

Speaking with analyst Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams Show,” Mosley, who spent years playing in a high-profile market with the New York Jets, explained that Parsons’ behavior in a city like Dallas is simply unacceptable. He argued that actions like these hurt Parsons’ public image, which could ultimately impact his standing within the league.

“At the end of the day, he has to understand his stature, and there’s a time and a place for everything,” Mosley said. “With the media, and you know the team, and that star on his helmet, any little thing he does, just like being in New York, is going to get portrayed a certain way, and it’s usually not the way you want it to be portrayed.”

Parsons’ behavior continues to fuel criticism from Cowboys supporters

This past weekend, Parsons heightened tensions with the front office, particularly with owner and general manager Jerry Jones. He was spotted napping on the sideline during Dallas’ preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, a move many considered blatant disrespect toward the organization.

Fans quickly expressed outrage, with many viewing Parsons’ actions as crossing a line. While frustrations with Jerry Jones are understandable, appearing to sleep during a game struck many as more of an insult to his teammates than to the Cowboys’ leadership. For a player of Parsons’ stature, the optics were damaging.

That ties directly to Mosley’s comments. Before the sideline incident, much of the public sympathized with Parsons’ position. After all, in just four NFL seasons he has already recorded 52.5 sacks and has more than earned the massive payday he is demanding from the Cowboys.

But this kind of behavior could turn support into backlash. Instead of strengthening his case for a new deal, Parsons risks undermining his own leverage and tarnishing the reputation he has built as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

