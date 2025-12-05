Trending topics:
NFL

Packers’ Micah Parsons honest revelation after likely missing out on NFL award to Shedeur Sanders’ teammate, Myles Garrett

Entering the last stretch of the NFL season, it seems like Cleveland Browns' pass rusher Myles Garrett is on pace to win a key award. Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons opened up about the possibility of losing the award to the Shedeur Sanders teammate.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Micah Parsons, star pass rusher for the Packers
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons, star pass rusher for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a defensive stud in edge rusher Micah Parsons. He is one of the favorites to win an NFL award this year, but one player is above him. Against the possibility of missing the achievement, the player opened up about his motivations and spoke about Myles Garrett, a Shedeur Sanders teammate on the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett is on pace to break the single-season sacks record. He is four sacks away and there are five games to go. This puts him over Parsons in the Defensive Player of the Year odds. Parsons spoke about it.

“I think it’ll be a nice accolade if I’m able to achieve that once in my career, but for right now, I just been playing for respect,” Parsons said to Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think that’s kind of what’s making me go.” He also said Garrett is “his own different specimen, and he has his own team, and what they do and what they do is special.

Advertisement

Garrett is entering historical levels of dominance

Myles Garrett is a four-time first-team All Pro, a one-time DPOY, and a six-time Pro Bowler. During his nine years in the NFL, he’s had double-digit sacks in every single season except for his rookie year.

Myles Garrett, star defensive end for the Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

He commands two or three men from the opposing team to try and control him and he still dominates the trenches. If he retired today, Myles Garrett is likely to go to the Hall of Fame. If he is able to break the sacks record, it’s just confirmation of how good he is despite playing with Shedeur Sanders in a dysfunctional franchise like the Browns.

Titans receive clear message from Shedeur Sanders after snubbing him ahead of Browns matchup

see also

Titans receive clear message from Shedeur Sanders after snubbing him ahead of Browns matchup

Parsons could be the heir to Garrett’s throne

Garrett is 30-years old, while Parsons is just 26, entering his prime. Parsons has 65 sacks already in his career and his lowest number of sacks in a season is 12, a number he already overcame in 2025.

Advertisement

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All Pro. When Garrett’s time passes, he is undoubtedly the guy who could become a Hall of Famer one day. For now, it’s all about respect, as Parsons said.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Packers might recover two weapons to face Bears
NFL

Packers might recover two weapons to face Bears

NFC North standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving
NFL

NFC North standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving

Eminem shows up at halftime show of Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving: Best memes and reactions
NFL

Eminem shows up at halftime show of Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving: Best memes and reactions

Andy Reid announces Chiefs players out for game vs Texans
NFL

Andy Reid announces Chiefs players out for game vs Texans

Better Collective Logo