Micah Parsons and the Packers’ defense delivered a dominant performance in the victory over the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 2 of the NFL. Because of that, at the end of the game, the former Dallas Cowboys star sent a very clear warning about the potential of his new team.

“Defense wins championships. Jordan Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game. It’s all about getting stops and getting the ball back to the offense. As y’all seen against Baltimore and Buffalo, you can have a quarterback there having a perfect game but still lose because, guess what, the defense gave up, what, 40 points? So, defense wins championships. I think the fans like points and they like to see the big plays, but, when you play great defense, it’s just so beautiful to see.”

Now, after two solid wins, the Green Bay Packers are seen by many experts as Super Bowl contenders and as the team with the best chance of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the best defense in the NFL?

The Green Bay Packers have established themselves early in 2025 as one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, Micah Parsons has taken a more cautious approach, noting that there is still a long way to go.

“Best defense in the NFL is earned. It’s early to say. The best defense does it consistently. Consistency equals greatness. We had a great start. We can be a great defense. It’s just up to us to continue to push and strive for that. We played consistent. We gave up some things that we didn’t want to. More points that we wanted to, but, we made them earn everything and that’s just important. No big plays. That’s the good part. As long as we just keep doing that every week, we’re going to be a hard team to beat.”

Advertisement