Micah Parsons issues strong warning to entire NFL about Packers' chances of winning the Super Bowl after victory against Commanders

Micah Parsons sent a loud and clear message to the rest of the NFL. If the Packers' defense plays at an advantage, their team could be unstoppable on the way to the Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons with the Green Bay Packers
Micah Parsons with the Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons and the Packers’ defense delivered a dominant performance in the victory over the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 2 of the NFL. Because of that, at the end of the game, the former Dallas Cowboys star sent a very clear warning about the potential of his new team.

“Defense wins championships. Jordan Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game. It’s all about getting stops and getting the ball back to the offense. As y’all seen against Baltimore and Buffalo, you can have a quarterback there having a perfect game but still lose because, guess what, the defense gave up, what, 40 points? So, defense wins championships. I think the fans like points and they like to see the big plays, but, when you play great defense, it’s just so beautiful to see.”

Now, after two solid wins, the Green Bay Packers are seen by many experts as Super Bowl contenders and as the team with the best chance of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

What’s the best defense in the NFL?

The Green Bay Packers have established themselves early in 2025 as one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, Micah Parsons has taken a more cautious approach, noting that there is still a long way to go.

“Best defense in the NFL is earned. It’s early to say. The best defense does it consistently. Consistency equals greatness. We had a great start. We can be a great defense. It’s just up to us to continue to push and strive for that. We played consistent. We gave up some things that we didn’t want to. More points that we wanted to, but, we made them earn everything and that’s just important. No big plays. That’s the good part. As long as we just keep doing that every week, we’re going to be a hard team to beat.”

NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Packers after blockbuster trade from Cowboys

NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Packers after blockbuster trade from Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
