NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Packers after blockbuster trade from Cowboys

Micah Parsons was officially introduced as the newest member of the Green Bay Packers. The defensive star expressed his excitement about the fresh opportunity after leaving the Dallas Cowboys.

“Winning is everything to me. I don’t think you’re going to find a more competitive person on the team. You don’t understand how excited I am to be here. I hope they understand the type of player that’s going to come into this building every day to get better. I understand what Kenny meant to this organization. I’m never going to try to replace him. I just want to try to sustain the standard that he left here and the print that he left. The same with the other prestigious guys that came into this program.”

Parsons was referring in his statement to Kenny Clark, who was part of the compensation the Cowboys received along with two first-round picks. Now, after the controversy with Jerry Jones, the player is focused on bringing a Super Bowl to the Packers.

What was the trade for Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. For many experts, Jerry Jones lost the trade given the current value of the player.

Although Jones has said it was all a business decision, many reports indicate that he let personal issues get in the way. A few months ago, the owner claimed he had a handshake agreement with Parsons for around $40.5 million per season on a possible five-year deal.

When Micah told him that the situation had to be handled by his agent, David Mukugeta, everything got complicated because, clearly, the figure was far too low compared to what Parsons could actually get.

The difference turned out to be massive. Micah Parsons has signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in history. The jump goes from $40.5 to $47 million per season.

