Micah Parsons sends three-word message to Dak Prescott after Packers tie with Cowboys

Micah Parsons, now with the Green Bay Packers, battled fiercely against the Dallas Cowboys and his former quarterback Dak Prescott. After the game, he posted a short message on X, saying it was a good matchup.

Just three words — “Great game 4” — was Parsons’ message on X, referencing a clip showing Prescott skillfully escaping much of the Packers’ defensive pressure. Still, Parsons made his presence felt as well, logging 48 snaps in the game.

That wasn’t the only thing Parsons had to say to Prescott. On the field after the game, the former Cowboy approached his old teammate: “Yo, I’m talking about precision timing, like that s— was quick! See I always believed in you boy!” Parsons told Dak. “I’ll see you soon!”

Parsons didn’t hold back in his praise, even admitting the Packers’ defensive line didn’t play up to standard. “You go watch that all-22 and you go look how precise #4 looked tonight…. I think he played a better game than we played defense.”

ADak Prescott embraces Micah Parsons after a tie game in overtimen September 28, 2025, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Prescott surprised by a Parsons play

Despite being credited with a touchdown-saving sack in overtime, Prescott was stunned to hear the official ruling from a Melissa Start after the game. “No way!” the quarterback said, before conceding with a smile, “He can have it.”

Reflecting on the matchup beforehand, Prescott had already expressed what it meant to face Parsons. “Just getting to go out there and compete with a guy that’s a good friend, that I’ve competed with in numbers of ways throughout this building, outside of this building,” he told Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Just excited to go and have that matchup. But he’s got five guys up front, plus tight ends and running backs that he’s got to get through. Then we’ll worry about if he can get to me.”

