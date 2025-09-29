Micah Parsons shares bold take on Jerry Jones after facing Cowboys in Packers jersey

An unusual thing unfolded during the game that Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons faced his former team the Dallas Cowboys. The match concluded in a rare tie after overtime, sparking a flurry of reactions as both teams expressed dissatisfaction with the Week 4 outcome.

Parsons, when questioned about playing against his former team during the regular season, was forthright in his response. “Honestly, for me, all the emotions I had for Dallas evaporated the moment they traded me,” Parsons told the media, addressing the encounter with the Cowboys after four years with the franchise.

Despite enjoying memorable moments with former teammates like Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs, Parsons was candid about his feelings toward the Cowboys, displeased with how the trade unfolded, particularly concerning Cowboys owner Jerry Jones‘ handling of the situation.

“The same way he called me into the office as a man, he couldn’t tell me as a man,” Parsons remarked to the media, referencing Jones’ approach to the trade. This comment underscored his mixed emotions about the Cowboys, despite the successful years he spent with the team.

Parsons’ comments on the trade involving Jones

Parsons, recently traded to the Packers, expressed his lack of remaining emotional ties to his former team. He also shared insights into his relationship with Jones, the highly regarded owner of the Cowboys, who initially drafted Parsons in 2021.

“When [Packers GM Brian] Gutekunst told me he was trading for me, he said, ‘Let me call Kenny before it breaks,’ emphasizing the importance of the organization and related matters. I didn’t even get the chance to speak with Jerry Jones, the man who drafted me. I found out through my agent,“ Parsons remarked to the press, illustrating his sentiments towards his former team owner.

Parsons reflects on the tied game against the Cowboys

In the aftermath of the unexpected tie against the Cowboys, where the game concluded with both teams scoring 40 points, Parsons shared his thoughts about the need for improvement. It’s not often an NFL matchup finishes in a tie, and Parsons had much to say about this rare occurrence.

“We have 14 more games to figure out how not to put ourselves in the same position again,” Parsons commented. “If we view last week as a fluke coming off a win, it means we’re not delivering our best performance. We need to enhance our play and remain competitive for the challenges ahead.”

