NFL

Micah Parsons traded from Cowboys to Packers: How much will he make compared to Patrick Mahomes?

The Dallas Cowboys have traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Here’s how his new deal stacks up against Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Cowboys have traded Micah Parsons to the Packers
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesThe Cowboys have traded Micah Parsons to the Packers

A move no one expected: Micah Parsons has been traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at how his new deal compares to Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

Micah Parsons has agreed to a 4-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, per Ian Rapoport. He will earn $47 million annually, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

By averaging $47 million per year, Parsons is set to earn more than Patrick Mahomes, who currently makes $45 million annually with the Kansas City Chiefs.

*Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
