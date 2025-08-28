A move no one expected: Micah Parsons has been traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at how his new deal compares to Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

Micah Parsons has agreed to a 4-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, per Ian Rapoport. He will earn $47 million annually, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

By averaging $47 million per year, Parsons is set to earn more than Patrick Mahomes, who currently makes $45 million annually with the Kansas City Chiefs.

*Developing story…