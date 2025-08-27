Micah Parsons to Packers? Super Bowl champ with Aaron Rodgers fuels trade speculation

As Micah Parsons’ name continues to make headlines due to his ongoing contract situation with the Cowboys, some are beginning to envision a possible trade. In this case, it was a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers who added fuel to the fire, hinting at the possibility of the star linebacker landing at Lambeau Field.

Back in February 2011, the Packers lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Steelers — and among the players on that roster was fullback John Kuhn. With a long history wearing the green and gold, the former Shippensburg standout now dreams of seeing Parsons suit up for his old team.

Kuhn, who also won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XL, took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the potential move.

“Micah Freaking Parsons,” he stated via @kuhnj30. Could Kuhn’s dream of seeing the linebacker with the Packers next season come true?

Fullback John Kuhn #30 of the Green Bay Packers.

Could Parsons land at Lambeau Field?

While there is still no certainty about what will happen with one of the league’s top linebackers, the fact remains that Parsons previously requested a trade to another franchise, as contract extension talks with his current team had dragged on for too long.

What is Parsons’ contract situation?

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are currently at a standstill over a contract extension. The two sides are reportedly far apart on a deal that would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. With Parsons entering the final year of his rookie contract, the situation has become a high-stakes waiting game, raising concerns about his availability for the start of the season.

Where could the LB land if he doesn’t reach a deal with the Cowboys?

Amid his ongoing contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys, speculation is mounting about where All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons could end up if the team decides to trade him. While the Cowboys have insisted they will not move their defensive cornerstone, several teams have emerged as potential suitors.

The Green Bay Packers have been at the forefront of the rumors. The New England Patriots and New York Jets are also considered logical landing spots, given their need for a dominant pass rusher and their draft capital or win-now mentality, respectively.

Other teams with a potential need and financial flexibility include the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons. A move for Parsons would likely require a massive haul of picks and a record-breaking contract, but for a team looking to elevate its defense, the price for a player of his caliber may be worth it.