Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers

The saga is over. Micah Parsons gets his wish and he is no longer a part of the Dallas Cowboys. The All Pro linebacker is the new face of the Green Bay Packers defense, where he already reached a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed.
His reaction was brief and simple. “Thank you Dallas… GO Pack Go!” Parsons tweeted this after the news broke. He is clearly thankful to the city of Dallas, but his relationship with Jerry Jones was irreparable after the offseason shenanigans Jones put Parsons through.
This is a developing story…
