Micah Parsons reacts with six-word message to being traded from Cowboys to Packers

After a much dramatic saga with the Dallas Cowboys, All Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. His reaction was six words long, but it tell plenty.

By Bruno Milano

Micah Parsons, new linebacker for the Green Bay Packers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons, new linebacker for the Green Bay Packers

The saga is over. Micah Parsons gets his wish and he is no longer a part of the Dallas Cowboys. The All Pro linebacker is the new face of the Green Bay Packers defense, where he already reached a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed.

His reaction was brief and simple. “Thank you Dallas… GO Pack Go!” Parsons tweeted this after the news broke. He is clearly thankful to the city of Dallas, but his relationship with Jerry Jones was irreparable after the offseason shenanigans Jones put Parsons through.

This is a developing story…

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
