Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers: How many players did Jerry Jones move after a Pro Bowl season?

Jerry Jones has made a historic decision. The Dallas Cowboys just traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The star has already agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal with his new team ($120 million guaranteed) and he will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Just hours before the trade, a report from Adam Schefter hinted that it would happen and the reasons to explain it. “There are people within the organization who think that Jerry is very upset and this is his Waterloo and he’s not going to budge. Jerry felt like he had a handshake agreement with Micah.”

When Jones felt betrayed by Parsons, the owner no longer considered him indispensable in the quest for a Super Bowl and, as a result, traded a Pro Bowler in a move that rarely happens in history.

Did the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

Yes. The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers. Since acquiring the team in 1989, Jerry Jones had only traded a player right after a Pro Bowl season once before. It was safety Thomas Everett in 1994. Micah Parsons is now the second.

The reasons were very clear according to Schefter: “Jerry Jones had what he thought was an agreement for a deal that averaged $40.5 million a year. A five-year deal. That was the agreement that Jerry Jones had with Micah Parsons. We know what happened after that. Jerry came out at the owner’s meeting and said that they didn’t need an agent to get the deal done. Since then, there have been zero conversations about a new contract. No new offers, no new anything.”

