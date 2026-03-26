Mike Macdonald believes there’s no ceiling for Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s career with the Seahawks

Can a player like Jaxon Smith-Njigba become a legend with the Seattle Seahawks? For some, the answer is a resounding yes. In fact, Mike Macdonald acknowledged that the wide receiver’s ceiling remains limitless.

“One of the great things that paints a great picture about what Jax means to us being a foundational piece of our football team and our organization is we’ve got a full house here,” the head coach said, via the team’s website.

“Just being able to see his growth over the two years that we’ve been here. I mean, the sky’s the limit. This is the beginning. This is another iteration of our football team, and Jax is obviously going to be a huge part of it.”

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JSN sets sights on second Super Bowl title

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is determined to keep the momentum rolling with the Seattle Seahawks, with one clear goal in mind: capturing another title. In fact, he admitted the only thing better than winning a Super Bowl is doing it twice.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Improving on those numbers won’t be an easy task, but the motivation that comes with becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in league history could give him an extra edge. In 2025, he posted 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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New ground weapon for Macdonald?

Following Kenneth Walker III’s departure to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Macdonald’s team has been left somewhat depleted in the ground game. It’s worth noting the running back was named Super Bowl LV MVP.

For that reason, the Seahawks have set their sights on Najee Harris, though they’re not alone in the race. The Raiders have also entered the conversation for the former Chargers and Steelers running back, setting up a battle for his services ahead of the upcoming season.