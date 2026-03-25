Jaxon Smith-Njigba aims to keep the momentum going with the Seahawks next NFL season

Is there anything better in the NFL than winning a Super Bowl? For many, probably not. But for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, winning it two years in a row with the Seattle Seahawks takes it to another level.

“The only thing better than one Super Bowl is two,” the wide receiver revealed to the press. It won’t be an easy task, as they now have a target on their backs, and the other 31 teams will be looking to take that privileged spot away.

In recent days, Smith-Njigba became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Starting in Week 1, he’ll have to justify the immense trust his franchise placed in him with this new contract on the field.

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A dream 2025 for Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 2025 breakout campaign was nothing short of legendary, as he spearheaded the Seahawks‘ offense with a record-breaking performance. The star wideout led the NFL with a staggering 1,793 receiving yards and set franchise highs with 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns, earning him the league’s Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks.

His impact reached its peak during Super Bowl LX, where his elite route running and gravity on the field dismantled the New England Patriots’ secondary. By drawing constant double-teams, JSN opened up the field for his teammates and came up clutch with several third-down conversions, ultimately proving to be the catalyst in Seattle’s decisive 29–13 victory to secure the Lombardi Trophy.

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New offensive teammate in Seattle?

Looking ahead to next season’s roster, the Seattle Seahawks want to keep the bar high. Bringing in veteran leadership is seen as essential.

According to insider Ian Rapoport on X, the player who recently met with the franchise was none other than Najee Harris. The former Steelers star could land with Mike Macdonald’s team, though he’s also scheduled to interview with the Las Vegas Raiders.