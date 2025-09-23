Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers get two key players back for the Steelers ahead of game vs Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to prove that they can be a team with high aspirations, and their upcoming matchup in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings will serve as a demanding test for head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has shown flashes of his former greatness, surpassing Brett Favre on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list with 509 passing touchdowns. In the Steelers’ 21-14 victory over the New England Patriots, the 41-year-old veteran threw two touchdown passes, highlighting his ability to execute key plays in critical moments.

If the Steelers can have a quarterback who maintains that level of play, they can realistically aim for a deep run this season, especially after Tomlin confirmed during his usual Tuesday press conference that the Pittsburgh franchise will regain two defensive players who had been sidelined with injuries.

Which two Steelers players have returned?

Tomlin confirmed in a press conference that defenders Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott will be available for the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings, scheduled for September 28 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

DeShon Elliott of the Steelers

Previous injuries to Porter Jr. and Elliott

Porter had been sidelined for two weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Elliott had been out with a knee issue. Both have recovered fully and are expected to strengthen the Steelers’ secondary for this important international matchup.

The return of Porter and Elliott gives Tomlin more tactical options and depth in the defense, essential elements for facing a Vikings offense that has shown significant potential in the early weeks of the season.