Mike Tomlin reveals Steelers’ prep for Vikings game in Ireland, possibly Aaron Rodgers’ final international matchup

The upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin will mark Aaron Rodgers’ final international game as a professional. In this context, Mike Tomlin has shared details about the team’s preparation for this special occasion.

Rodgers confirmed that this season will be the last in which he takes the field, and the Steelers have the distinction of being the final franchise for which A-Rod will defend the colors in an exotic arena like Ireland, no less than in an NFL international game.

Tomlin explained that the team relies on proven practices to ensure the players are in the best possible condition. The Steelers’ head coach does not want to leave anything to chance when facing the Vikings, who currently hold a 2-1 record in the league.

The Steelers’ preparation according to Tomlin

“The physical work on this side of the trip is important for us. We’re doing some things to acclimate ourselves to the trip. We’re working early this week to start the body clock transition process. We certainly have some best practices in terms of acclimating ourselves once we begin the journey later in the week, but nothing unique there,” Tomlin said in a press conference about the Steelers’ preparation for the game against the Vikings.

Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers

“A lot of organizations have been traveling internationally now for a number of years, and so some of those procedural things that put you in position to best perform are less mystical and really more best practices—the hydration factor, the sleep factor, and all of those things. The prep work that’s going to be required to position ourselves to play winning football,” Tomlin added.

Rodgers’ last international game

Aaron Rodgers’ most recent international game outside the United States came on October 9, 2022, when the Green Bay Packers faced the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Packers lost 27-22. This year, Rodgers hopes to bid farewell to international play successfully after completing 56 of 86 passes for 586 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions in the first three weeks of the young 2025 NFL season.