The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to winning ways with a statement victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but that isn’t stopping general manager Omar Khan from making changes around Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers. After all, the goal is still to challenge for a Super Bowl win.

On Monday, the Steelers announced their decision to part ways with cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. from the practice squad. This move made room for another signing that was expected for weeks.

Only a day after releasing Bishop Jr., and following multiple reports linking Tomlin and Rodgers with the wide receiver, the Steelers officially confirmed the arrival of former Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling, 31, knows Rodgers from his time with the Green Bay Packers, who selected the wideout out of South Florida with the 174th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates a touchdown with Aaron Rodgers in 2018.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling finally reunites with Rodgers as Steelers needed a WR

After your years with Rodgers and the Packers (2018-21), Valdes-Scantling went on to spend two years with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23), where he celebrated two Super Bowl wins (LVII, LVIII).

The veteran wideout has bounced around the NFL since then, with stops on the Buffalo Bills (2024) and New Orleans Saints (2024) before landing on the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. This year, he made five appearances with the Niners, logging four receptions for 40 yards.

However, it appears that his familiarity with Rodgers and overall experience mattered more to Tomlin and the Steelers. The seasoned pass catcher boasts 209 receptions for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdowns in 111 NFL games played throughout his career, in addition to 10 carries for 52 yards.

His postseason stats are also interesting, with 24 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games (7 starts). With the 2026 NFL playoffs drawing nearer and the Steelers needing depth at WR behind DK Metcalf, Valdes-Scantling’s arrival makes sense.

Tomlin, Steelers let Bishop go

Parting with Bishop was the sacrifice the Steelers were willing to make, considering their secondary is already filled with veteran and young tallent. An undrafted free agent in 2024, Bishop made quite an impression as a rookie by recording four interceptions.

Curiously, two of those picks were against Rodgers during a game against the New York Jets. Bishop is now free to play elsewhere, but a return to Pittsburgh shouldn’t be ruled out if the days pass and he remains available.