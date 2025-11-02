Aaron Rodgers was blunt in pointing out that, although the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, the performance of their offense left much to be desired.

“I loved the play calling. I thought the execution was pretty bad. We got to look in the mirror and play better on offense because that’s not good enough. Any phase. Me, the run game, catching the football. We started off pretty slow. I mean, it was pretty ugly on offense for a decent part of the day. We had a lot of chances, but our defense played incredible after getting blasted for the last week. In a game like that, we got to put 35 or 42 points on the board and close the game out.”

The Steelers have a 5-3 record, and when everyone thought the 2025 season was going downhill after two consecutive losses, they finally responded. Now, they’re back in the fight to win the AFC North and, why not, be a Super Bowl contender. They were dominant against the team with the best record in the conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Steelers win against Colts?

The Steelers won against the Indianapolis Colts because their defense had an extraordinary game, forcing six turnovers and stopping impressive offense led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor.

For this reason, Aaron Rodgers praised his teammates after a week in which the criticism was harsh due to the defensive debacle in the second half against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

“This was a really important win for us though, to not lose three in a row, to not go to 1-3 at home and to kind of get that big elephant off that was starting to try and jump on the backs of the defense, which is made up of media and, you know, outside conversation about them. We’re all human and I think those guys felt pretty upset about what’s been going on. So, I’m proud of them and the way they came back and responded.”

Advertisement