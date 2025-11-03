Aaron Rodgers has a message for Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger after win over Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines this past weekend, defeating the surprising Indianapolis Colts at home. Aaron Rodgers is slowly becoming a cornerstone of the team, aiming to emulate what Ben Roethlisberger once accomplished.

Big Ben’s legacy with the Steelers is well known — a two-time Super Bowl champion who defined an era in black and gold. Rodgers, one of the most experienced players still active in the league, understands exactly what Roethlisberger represents to the franchise and the city.

“This is a Big Ben team, I’m just happy to be a part of the organization,” the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said. Mike Tomlin’s squad took care of business at home, defeating the Colts 27–20, and now has its sights set on capturing the AFC North.

“One of my favorite Big Ben moments was the drive in the Super Bowl against Arizona,” Rodgers also added. “Coming down and hitting Santonio in the corner of the end zone on a beautiful pass with a great toe tap. I enjoyed watching him play over the years because he wasn’t the fastest guy, but he was hard to take down. He was always swinging that ball around and keeping plays alive.”

The legacy of Big Ben

Ben Roethlisberger‘s 18-season career with the Pittsburgh Steelers cemented his status as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Big Ben brought a championship pedigree back to the Steel City, hoisting two Lombardi Trophies and becoming the definitive leader for nearly two decades.

His combination of toughness, clutch playmaking, and prolific passing records ensures his No. 7 will forever stand for an era of success, making him a sure-fire Hall of Famer and the face of modern Steelers football.

In search of a new Super Bowl

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh has reignited the Steelers‘ championship aspirations, with the veteran quarterback aiming to deliver a seventh Lombardi Trophy to the Steel City.

Despite his advanced age, Rodgers has shown flashes of his MVP form, posting 17 total passing touchdowns through the team’s first eight games with a strong 68.7% completion rate.

While the team has faced early inconsistency, the combination of Rodgers’ clutch experience and the Steelers’ always-dominant defense provides the final piece of the puzzle that fans believe can power a deep, Super Bowl-caliber playoff run.