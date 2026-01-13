Mike Tomlin breaks silence on Pittsburgh Steelers exit after 19 seasons

After 19 NFL seasons at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has decided to step down as head coach after the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. In his first public statement since the news broke, Tomlin wore his heart on a sleeve.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s farewell statement read. “This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it’s been an absolute honor to lead this team.

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Winds of change in Pittsburgh

As he steps away into the next chapter of his career and life, Tomlin leaves behind an unstainable legacy in Steelers football. Guiding Pittsburgh, Tomlin recorded 19-straight non-losing record seasons to start his coaching career, which is an NFL record of its own.

Although Pittsburgh recorded seven straight playoff losses to end Tomlin’s tenure, the team has been a perennial AFC North contender year after year, and the Super Bowl-winning head coach deserves much—if not all—credit for that.

It’s a new day in Pittsburgh, the organization in the City of Bridges is now on the lookout for its fourth head coach since 1969. For a team that prides itself in investing long term in its coaches, expect the Steelers to take their precious time before hiring Tomlin’s successor as they add another name to the full list of head coaches in franchise history.

The numbers behind Tomlin’s time in Steel City

With Tomlin stepping down from the Steelers’ head coach job, on Bolavip we take a look at the final numbers on his time in Pittsburgh. Tomlin leaves The Burgh with an all-time record of 193-114-2, a winning percentage of .628. However, in the postseason, Tomlin’s win rate dips to .400, as his Steelers went 8-12 in 20 NFL playoff appearances.

Tomlin’s 194 victories currently rank 10th all time in wins by a head coach. However, with his future up in the air, he could be surpassed next season by coaches like Sean Payton (184) and John Harbaugh (180).

