Mike Tomlin gets bold take from Super Bowl champion Steelers legend on defensive struggles

The new season of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn analysis from legends and outside critics who evaluate and comment on the performance of Mike Tomlin’s team in the 2025 NFL campaign. In that context, a former Super Bowl champion with the black & gold franchise was not shy about saying what he thought regarding a roster led by star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers started the 2025 season with a 1–1 record, sitting second in the AFC North after an epic win over the New York Jets and a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While their offense has shown flashes of productivity, the real problems have come on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pittsburgh franchise has allowed 63 points in just two games, nearly quadrupling the 16 points they conceded through the first two weeks of last season. Rodgers was not the focus of the criticism from Steelers legend James Harrison, who chose instead to highlight concerns about Tomlin’s defensive unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrison’s blunt comment on the Steelers in 2025

“The Steelers don’t give up rushing yards. As a base, that’s one of the things that’s supposed to be the standard. You don’t give up a 100-yard rusher. I really can’t understand what’s going on with this defense. I’m nervous. I’m scared. The defense is bad,” said former linebacker James Harrison in an interview with the Deebo and Joe podcast.

Advertisement

Harrison’s harsh criticism did not stop there. “We’re in trouble. We can’t stop the run. We can’t get consistent pressure on the quarterback. You gave up 32 points to the Jets. Almost 400 yards,” he said about the performance of Tomlin’s defense, which he had already criticized harshly in the past.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers will miss four key players in game against Patriots due to injuries

Harrison’s experience speaks for itself

Harrison won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers in the 2008 season, when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23. As a franchise legend, he made no attempt to hide his concern about Pittsburgh, issuing a wake-up call at a time when the team is aiming to keep its playoff aspirations alive.