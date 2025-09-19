Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentioned in many reports lately as a possible suitor to make a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Tyreek Hill. However, according to Mike Florio, the head coach has already ruled out that option completely.

“My understanding is that the Steelers were interested in trading for Tyreek Hill, but they’re not anymore because Mike Tomlin is concerned about what happens with this personal conduct policy investigation.”

Even though the Steelers seem to be out of the race for Hill, one team that continues to be strongly linked is the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the issues Andy Reid has at the wide receiver position, a reunion with Patrick Mahomes could be in the works.

Was Tyreek Hill traded from the Miami Dolphins?

No. Tyreek Hill wasn’t traded from the Miami Dolphins, but the buzz around the NFL is that, with a 0-3 record, one more loss could be the turning point to trigger a trade with the franchise’s long term future in mind.

After the game against Buffalo, Hill said that the Dolphins had a beautiful thing going despite the slow start. However, for several months now, the wide receiver has had multiple episodes where he has publicly stated that he wants to leave Miami.

