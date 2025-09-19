Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), and offensive lineman Max Scharping (knee) are all out for the game against the New England Patriots.

The most serious case is undoubtedly Scharping, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Additionally, in a very important update, Derrick Harmon appeared as questionable on the report, and there is hope that he will make his debut with the team in Foxborough.

On the other side of the ball, there are no major injuries reported for the Patriots.

What is the next game for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The next game for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be on Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Afterwards, in Week 4, the team will face the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin without J.J. McCarthy.

The Steelers will have their bye in Week 5 after the trip to Ireland, and then they will face the Browns and the Bengals. Considering that Joe Burrow will not be playing, many experts speculate that Tomlin should be able to get Pittsburgh four wins during this stretch.

