Patriots react to Mike Vrabel not attending some of 2026 NFL Draft with statement supporting the HC

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will not attend Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft due to personal reasons. The organization has responded with a statement of clear support for his decision to prioritize his well-being and his family.

On Wednesday night, Vrabel informed the media that he will be absent from the final day of the draft. This decision follows the publication of photos showing him with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. In response, Vrabel announced he would begin seeking counseling this weekend, stating that he needs to be “the best husband, father, and coach” he can possibly be.

The Patriots have rallied behind their head coach during this difficult time. The club issued a supportive statement, emphasizing that the health and stability of their staff’s families remain a higher priority than football operations.

Advertisement

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

What happened with Mike Vrabel and Diana Russini?

On April 7, 2026, the New York Post published photos of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL insider Dianna Russini at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona. The images, reportedly taken in late March, showed the pair holding hands and embracing.

Advertisement

Both Vrabel and Russini—who are married to other people—initially downplayed the photos. Vrabel called suggestions of an affair “laughable,” while Russini claimed they were part of a larger group of friends. However, as more details emerged and the “group of friends” story could not be verified, the situation escalated.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be,” Vrabel said in a follow-up statement. “This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person.”

Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, 2026, after an internal investigation began. Through her X account, she shared her resignation letter, stating she was stepping aside to avoid the “media frenzy” and to protect her family.

Advertisement

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

“…This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept,” Russini said.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”