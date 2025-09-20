Mike Tomlin, Steelers reportedly set to take training wheels off Aaron Rodgers rookie teammate

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back on track after a deflating loss at home. On that note, an NFL rookie on the roster could be in for an early promotion in Mike Tomlin’s defense.

Jack Sawyer is one of the names fans in the Burgh are most eager to see from the Steelers’ 2025 draft class. The Ohio State product showed his leadership skills with the Buckeyes and hopes to earn a similar role in Steel City.

With Rodgers and plenty of veterans in place, there doesn’t appear to be an opening at that position. But the rookie linebacker may be on track to showcase his abilities on the gridiron soon—and he’ll take it from there. According to reports, Sawyer’s time might be coming on Tomlin’s system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having Alex Highsmith hurt now is an added blow,” Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said. “I do think you’ll see a lot of Jack Sawyer in the coming weeks until Alex Highsmith is healthy. And I think you might see him a lot of run downs. I think you might see him more than most expect.”

Jack Sawyer at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Advertisement

Guess who?

If Sawyer sees an increase in his playing time during the Steelers’ upcoming visit to the New England Patriots, he’ll go head-to-head with a familiar face. The Patriots’ offense features Sawyer’s former Buckeye teammate, running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Advertisement

see also Former Patrick Mahomes teammate on Andy Reid’s Chiefs drops bold admission on adversity in Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

Needless to say, the two Ohio State alumni go way back and grew accustomed to facing each other in practice back in Columbus. For the two national champions, it will be a full-circle moment early in their NFL careers.

Advertisement

What’s next?

With a trip to Foxborough in the immediate horizon, the Steelers will board a trans-Atlantic flight all the way to Dublin for a showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park. Afterwards, Pittsburgh will enjoy a much-needed bye week before taking on the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on October 12th.