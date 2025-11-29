Mike Vrabel explains how he’s trying to change the Patriots’ mindset

The New England Patriots are one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL season. They boast the league-best record with 10 wins and just two losses.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has led the team to a terrific record, but many doubt that they can turn it up when the playoffs arrive. Maye has gone 477 of 693 for 3,130 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Maye has benefited from playing for a coach like Mike Vrabel, who has made a strong impact on the team. The Patriots won just four games last season, and now, they are the No. 1 seed in the conference. Vrabel has played a key role in that turnaround, with his on- and off-field lessons.

Mike Vrabel wants Patriots to help themselves accountable

During his weekly conference on Wednesday, Vrabel discussed a key element he wants to instill in his players. The former Tennessee Titans coach wants his pupils to be able to hold themselves accountable.

“I think that that’s what we’ve always tried to build — the ability to have and hold people accountable, hold each other accountable,” Vrabel said. “Not in a negative way but in a positive way to help themselves and to help the team. “Our guys are certainly impactful players that have to be accounted for every play, they rotate them through there pretty good. There’s a lot of juice there, a lot of disruption.”

The Patriots will face the New York Giants on Monday, hoping to secure the 11th win of the season against a team that can make life hard for the Patriots.