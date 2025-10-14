Mike Vrabel lauds Patriots’ unsung hero after win over Saints

The New England Patriots extended their good moment against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, visiting Caesars Superdome on the back of the Saints’ first win of the season. It didn’t matter for Mike Vrabel’s team, who left with a 25-19 win behind another solid performance from Drake Maye.

The second-year quarterback went 18 of 26 for 261 yards and three touchdowns, adding 28 yards on nine carries. Kayshon Boutte (five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns) and DeMario Douglas (three receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown) dominated on offense.

While the Saints threatened to come back, the Patriots closed out the game thanks to a solid defensive performance. Maye and Co. drew the most attention, but Vrabel lauded a defensive player.

Mike Vrabel praises Patriots defender for helping secure win over Saints

After the game was over and the Patriots improved to 4-2, Vrabel put the spotlight on a player who had a terrific game and didn’t get the same recognition as others: Khyris Tonga.

“It was Khyiris (Tonga),” Mike Vrabel said postgame. “He does a lot of the dirty work for us on defense. Really enjoyed being around him since the time we signed him.”

Tonga finished with four tackles, including one for loss. New England confirmed that their Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills wasn’t a fluke and they are a team with a bright future. They will go against Vrabel’s former team, the Tennessee Titans, in Week 7, eager to improve to 5-2 in the 2025 season.