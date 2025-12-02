Mike Vrabel sends hungry message to Patriots ahead of bye week

The New England Patriots secured another big win on Monday against the New York Giants. The AFC East team extended its winning streak to 10 games with the 33-15 victory it secured in Week 13. The turnaround is complete for the Patriots, who are two wins away from tying their 2024 season losses.

Drake Maye once again led the Patriots after finishing 24 of 31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns with three sacks. Jaxson Dart couldn’t keep up with Maye, going 17 of 24 for 139 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots continue to be a well-rounded team, dominating on both ends of the ball, and they are anything but done. Mike Vrabel changed the culture in Foxborough, but he doesn’t want the players to relax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel’s clear message to players

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vrabel explained what he expects to see from the Patriots now that they head into their bye week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

“We’re not done. We’re not satisfied,” Vrabel said. “I think champions are never satisfied. I think you can appreciate where you are. But at the same time, never be satisfied or complacent, and the fine line between rest and recovery and just being sedentary…Understand that just because you have a bye, doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed some victory the next week in this league…”

Advertisement

The Patriots will return to action on Dec. 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo was the first team the Patriots beat to start their remarkable run. They will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, before taking on the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season.