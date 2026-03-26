Browns modify Myles Garrett’s contract: Impact on player and team’s cap flexibility

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns and star defensive end Myles Garrett agreed to a strategic modification of his contract. While often described as a “restructure,” this move specifically adjusted the language and deadlines of his deal.

In the original terms of the four-year, $160 million extension Myles Garrett signed with the Browns in 2025, the player was due a $29.2 million bonus on March 25, 2026.

However, the club recently restructured the language of the deal, pushing that deadline to seven days before the regular season begins in September. While Garrett will still earn this bonus, the delay has significant implications for both the player and the franchise.

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What does this mean for Myles Garrett and the Browns?

By delaying the exercise date, the Browns avoid a massive $30 million cash payout during the spring. This provides the team with several months of additional liquidity to evaluate their roster and salary cap health before officially committing that capital.

To compensate Garrett for the delay, the team converted $8 million of his base salary in 2029 and 2030 into early-season roster bonuses. This adjustment ensures he receives a larger portion of his late-career earnings as a lump sum at the start of those league years, rather than in weekly game checks.

While this move creates a positive financial outlook for Garrett through 2029, it also serves as clear proof that he is willing to assist the front office in maintaining financial flexibility to build a more competitive roster.

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There is an elephant in the room

Because the Browns moved the payment deadline to September, speculation has intensified regarding a potential trade. The logic is simple: financial leverage.

MYLES GARRETT IS THE NEW SACK RECORD KING.



CLEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Jaa4aBGrIl — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

If a team trades for the All-Pro pass rusher before the new September deadline, the acquiring team—not the Browns—would be responsible for paying that $29.2 million bonus. While Garrett has publicly stated his desire to remain in Cleveland, this specific contract “tweak” makes him much easier to move and has understandably raised concerns among the fanbase.

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