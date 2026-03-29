NY Giants quickly have to rule out Myles Garrett rumors, but it may not be a problem

Shortly after the Cleveland Browns modified Myles Garrett’s contract trade rumors grew loud as the best pass rusher in the NFL could become available. The New York Giants were considered among the favorites to land Garrett, but that has now been put to rest. However, it’s not necessarily a bad thing for the G-Men.

“If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn’t have needed to make a contract adjustment,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said about the trade rumors, via ESPN. “So it doesn’t have anything to do with that.“

A report from USA Today’s Giants Wire had named New York as a potential landing spot for Garrett. If Berry was completely honest in his statement, that may no longer be an option as Garrett would be staying in The Land, rather than leaving for The City—or anywhere else in the NFL for that matter.

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What it means for the NY Giants

In the NFL, there’s always room to grow. For a team like the Giants, that has missed the playoffs in 8 of their last 10 seasons, that’s definitely the case. However, if there’s one area of the field the G-Men may be set at, it’s the defensive line.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns

Adding Garrett to the star-studded pass-rushing and run-stopping crew would be huge, but it may also be an unnecessary investment—especially considering there are several areas that need addressing, and the D-line isn’t one of them. The Giants should be fine with what they already have in place in East Rutherford.

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NY Giants’ depth on D-line

With or without Garrett, New York already boasts one of the top defensive lines in the NFL. With the likes of Dexter Lawrence and Roy Robertson-Harris at the nose position, and Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns rushing off the edge, Big Blue features a virtually impossible-to-contain pass rush when fully healthy.

If the Giants wanted to keep adding to their collection of elite pass rushers, they could try their luck and hope one of the top prospects—Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, or David Bailey—lands in their lap.

NY Giants face big Draft Day decision

Again, it might be an unnecessary investment, but it’d be a much cheaper option than trading for Garrett. The latter, however, removes any suspense, concern, or fear about his production. New York would know what it’d be paying for, which simply isn’t the case with rookies out of college.

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Regardless, it seems the Giants will go a different route with their first-round pick (No. 5 overall). Reports suggest the G-Men are after running back Jeremiyah Love, or possibly a defensive player—but not an EDGE or defensive end.