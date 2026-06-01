Browns’ Andrew Berry reveals Myles Garrett trade to Rams is not done yet

Andrew Berry pumped the brakes on the reported blockbuster deal sending Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the blink of an eye, the best defensive player in the NFL, Myles Garrett, was reportedly traded to the Los Angeles Rams. However, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted that negotiations are still ongoing.

“Nothing is final at this point,” Browns GM Berry admitted, via Mary Kay Cabot on X. “We are in discussions of a potential transaction including [Garrett]. I’ll have a lot more to say once it’s final, if it does become final.

“I will discuss the details at that point. We’re in negotiations and we’re hopeful that we close something here on the next several hours. I’ll have an update maybe as soon as tomorrow when there’s resolution.”

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Browns could reverse course

Berry’s statement raises concerns about the potential deal between the Browns and Rams. A blockbuster trade involving an elite pass rusher falling through certainly rings alarm bells for NFL fans after the offseason drama involving Maxx Crosby and his vetoed move to the Baltimore Ravens.

GM Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns

It seems unlikely that injury concerns will be the factor that could derail Garrett’s move to LA, but who knows? Until the trade becomes official, anything can emerge and disrupt the process.

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Based on Berry’s message and tone, it certainly appears Cleveland is willing to make a deal work. However, as the Rams and Browns negotiate the terms of the trade, even the slightest disagreement could cause the deal to fall apart.

Coming off record-breaking year

Despite Cleveland’s struggles all year long, Garrett set the NFL record for most sacks on a season in 2025. The star defensive end out of Texas A&M was a force to be reckoned with, and one that no offensive line had answers for. He recorded 23 sacks, breaking the record held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan at 22.5 sacks.

Needless to say, his potential arrival in the City of Angels would make the sky the limit for the Rams, who would pair the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, with the Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett.

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Up to this point, reports suggest former Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a first-round pick in 2027, and more would be headed to The Land. However, as Berry confessed, negotiations are still ongoing. Perhaps Garrett may not be headed to La La Land by the end of the day after all.