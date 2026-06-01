Myles Garrett traded from Browns to Rams: The terms of blockbuster deal

The Los Angeles Rams don't want to waste more time and are ready to go for a Super Bowl run. Hence, they are trading to get Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

Myles Garrett is finally going to a Super Bowl contender. After years of being one of the best players in the NFL on a lackluster team like the Cleveland Browns, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is now going to the Los Angeles Rams to compete for a ring.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, “in exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft-pick compensation still being negotiated to the Browns.” A heavy toll but Garrett is a one-of-one player in the NFL.

While not great that they are giving away one of their best young prospects, the Rams know Myles Garrett is a difference-maker in the middle of his prime. The Rams were already seen as a Super Bowl contender, now with Garrett, they are arguably the overwhelming favorites.

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Myles Garrett is coming off a historic season

Not only did Garrett win his second Defensive Player of the Year last season, but the 30-year-old just broke the record for the most sacks in a single NFL season with 23 last year. Garrett is a game-wrecker and the Rams know how to win Super Bowls with someone like that. After all, they did it in 2021 with Aaron Donald.

BREAKING: Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett is now the NFL’s single-season sack leader with 23 sacks.



The previous record of 22.5 sacks was held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.



History made in Cleveland🐶 pic.twitter.com/MyqErWZOQA — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 4, 2026

Garrett, just as Donald, are players that produce pressures and sacks at a very high rate. But, they also bring double and triple coverage, allowing teammates to pressure as well. It’s a rare kind of unicorns that appear once every generation.

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It’s the second offseason in a row that a star pass-rusher gets traded

Garrett getting traded is surprising but not really shocking. Garrett flirted with the idea of leaving the Browns a couple of times. He stated that he wanted to compete for a Super Bowl. Hence, the Rams took that and went all in for him.

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys did shockingly trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. That move that set the Cowboys back years in their rebuild. Still, Parsons is arguably just second to Garrett in terms of the best pass rushers in the NFL, so it was quite a shock to see the trade happen at the time.