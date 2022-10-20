The rumors are finally over: Christian McCaffrey will land in a new team. Rams and Bills won't have the running back as Panthers have traded him to another NFC team.

Christian McCaffrey was one of the top names in the trading rumors. Now, after a long wait, the Panthers running back will leave Carolina, but not to play for the Rams nor the Bills as he has landed in another NFC team.

Panthers' season has been very rough. After a disastrous 1-5 beginning, they started thinking ahead. Christian McCaffrey was probably the best weapon they could use to trade, and now they have reached an agreement to send him out of Carolina.

Of course the expectations are still high for what Christian McCaffrey could do. The running back shined in Carolina, but now it's time to do the same in another NFC team and help them as he did with the Panthers.

Christian McCaffrey gets traded to the San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey will finally leave Carolina after lots of trading rumors around him. Even though Rams and Bills were in the hunt, a surprising candidate appeared to steal him: the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco was also in the search for a running back after Elijah Mitchell got injured and Jeff Wilson Jr. didn't live up to the expectations. Of course it is a very important piece in their offense and they needed a top RB for the starting role.

Now, after days and days of rumors, Christian McCaffrey will play for the 49ers. according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, NFL insiders, Carolina and San Francisco reached an agreement for the running back.

Ian Rapoport gave the details of the deal and it is a huge one for the Panthers. Carolina will receive a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024. San Francisco will only get Christian McCaffrey.