New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is having trouble starting the season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Patriots finally won in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14, that game was heavy but it was a relief for Belichick and Mac Jones after losing in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins 7-20 on the road. This will be the first home game for the Patriots.

The Ravens are still analyzing what happened during Week 2, they were winning that game but the Dolphins came from behind to win the game 38-42. So far the Ravens' only win in the 2022 season was against the New York Jets 24-9.

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Kick-Off Time

New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 25 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and 2.25 moneyline that will pay $225 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent win but the team is struggling with the offensive line. Baltimore Ravens are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.67 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Ravens -2.5.

BetMGM New England Patriots +2.5 / 2.25 Totals 44 Baltimore Ravens -2.5 / 1.67

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

