NHL

NY Rangers could cross off one Vincent Trocheck suitor after latest report before NHL trade deadline

One team may be out of the race for New York Rangers star Vincent Trocheck, according to a report around the league.

By Federico O'donnell

Vincent Trocheck at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The New York Rangers‘ hotline may be saturating soon. With Vincent Trocheck still available before the NHL trade deadline, virtually every team is calling the organization in Manhattan. All but one strong suitor, that could be steering in a different direction.

The Carolina Hurricanes have long been considered among the favorites to land Trocheck via trade. The veteran center has already played for the organization in Raleigh, and Carolina has the assets to lure New York. Thus, a move made complete sense for every party involved. However, the Canes may now be heading in a direction not many in the NHL saw coming.

“Sounds like the Carolina Hurricanes are working on a move for a bottom-six forward,” as reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period on X.

Such a move from the Hurricanes could catch the Blueshirts by surprise. It might be fitting as the Rangers recently announced a surprising report on Trocheck, who missed Friday’s practice with the team. When it comes to the trade deadline, everything must be taken with a grain of salt, because looks can be deceiving, and in the NHL, teams use it to their advantage.

Vincent Trocheck smiling
Vincent Trocheck at the Bell Centre
Are the Hurricanes out on Trocheck?

While a move for a bottom-six forward doesn’t necessarily mean the Canes are stepping down from the Trocheck sweepstakes, it could signal a change in direction for the front office in North Carolina. Moreover, after reports hinted the Rangers have found a dark horse to trade Trocheck, the Hurricanes may be losing ground, trailing behind in a race many believed they were destined to win.

NY Rangers could prolong Vincent Trocheck’s stay with Mike Sullivan as trade offers are deemed insufficient

see also

Although the 3:00 PM ET deadline is looming, the checkered flag hasn’t been waved yet, so anything can happen. Perhaps Carolina’s reported move is only a smokescreen to pounce on Trocheck. Or, better yet for fans in Raleigh, maybe the Canes kill two birds with one stone by addressing their bottom six while acquiring Trocheck right before the buzzer.

Federico O'donnell
