NFC North standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Lions-Packers on Thanksgiving

The first game of the Thanksgiving slate between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers was just awesome. Besides the final result, both teams now have a different outlook as far as the NFC North standings and the NFL playoff picture concern.

The game ended 31-24 in favor of the Packers. With the result, the NFC North standings have the Bears first with an 8-3 record. This result now puts the Packers at 8-3-1 at second clearing the divisional tiebreaker against the Lions and waiting to see if the Bears slip on Friday to overtake them in the division. The Lions fall to 7-5. The Vikings are dead last with a 4-7 record.

The Packers and the Bears have to play twice before the regular season ends, so the division will be decided on those two games, most likely. The team that wins the division automatically assures a spot in the postseason and receives a playoff game at home.

The Lions are in big trouble now

If the season ended today, the Lions would be out of the playoffs. They entered the game as the 8th seed in the NFC, and now at 7-5, they can see how the 49ers can make a gap between them. San Francisco plays the Browns in a game that is very winnable for them.

If the Niners win, their record would be 9-4 and have a bye next week. This means San Francisco would have a two game lead over Detroit and it will be rested for the final stretch. It was a devastating loss for the Lions.

The Lions are not good at Thanksgiving games

The Lions were the first team to be a Thanksgiving feature. It was their idea. However, while the NFL in general thanks them, it hasn’t given the team the best of results. Detroit is now 38-45-2 all-time on Thanksgiving, and the team always plays at home!

If the Lions are eliminated, it will be one of the biggest disappointments of the season. At the start of the year, the Lions were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The playoffs were almost a guarantee.