The NFL has officially postponed the Wild Card round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The matchup was previously scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM (ET) at Orchard Park.

The decision came after New York’s Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced the historic upcoming snowstorm complicated safety protocols for more than 70 000 spectators expected at the stadium.

Furthermore, due to the impact of the storm, a travel ban will start on Saturday Night and the NFL had no choice but to agree with the decision. However, even with a similar scenario, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins will be played today at Arrowhead Stadium.

A few years ago, the Steelers were also involved in the last playoff game which had to be postponed. In the 2016 season, during the Divisional Round, the game between Pittsburgh and the Chiefs was moved from 1:05 PM (ET) to 8:20 PM (ET) because of an ice storm. The Steelers won 18-16 on the road.

NFL playoffs 2024: When will Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Monday, January 15 at 4:30 PM (ET). At this moment, Orchard Park remains as the venue.

Certainly, this will have significant implications heading into the Divisional Round since the winning team will have one less day of rest. If the Bills defeat the Steelers, the advantage for Buffalo is that they would play the following week at home.

However, in the event that Pittsburgh pull off a surprise, the Steelers would have to travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with fewer days of rest. Logic would suggest that this Divisional Round matchup would be scheduled for Sunday, January 21.