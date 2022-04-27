Everything is planned for the next draft, the place, the time and the networks are already working for what the 2023 draft will be. Check here all the details about the next year event.

The 2023 NFL Draft is planned and as soon as the current Draft is over the preparations for the following year begin. The league already has the venues for what will be the Draft for the upcoming years but the details for next year, 2023, are already public.

As in previous seasons in 2023 the NFL Draft will have the same format and the same number of 260 selections in seven rounds. Things could change in case some extraordinary event affects the functioning of the league.

The next generation of players that will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft is as good as or better than that of 2022 or 2021. The most dominant schools like Georgia, Alabama or Florida will continue to be the main providers of players to the Draft.

When and where the 2023 NFL Draft will it take place?

The following year, 2023, the NFL Draft will be hosted in Kansas City in the state of Missouri, specifically in Union Station. As in other editions of the NFL Draft, the duration of the event is only three days, from April 27 to 29.

The networks that will cover the 2023 NFL Draft are the same ones that have been broadcasting the event in recent years. In addition, the return of Kirk Herbstreit is expected after he was not part of the 2022 NFL Draft due to illness.

Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia) and Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma) are just two of the big names that will be available in 2023, they along with another litter of players are the next big college stars for the next Draft.

