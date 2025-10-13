NFL executive sends strong message to Brian Branch after clash with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Brian Branch found himself at the center of headlines after the Lions’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on October 12, following a fight with JuJu Smith-Schuster that led NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan to issue a strong statement against him.

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players,” Runyan said in his message to Branch.

Runyan, who knows all about the physical nature of the game from his own playing days, made it clear that Branch’s actions went too far. “Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game,” he added.

While Branch’s punishment was relatively light, a one-game suspension, it sent a clear message that the NFL acted swiftly once the fight broke out. Branch was clearly viewed as the one who initiated the altercation.

Branch took a hit to the back before the fight

It’s worth noting that earlier in the game, Branch had taken a hit to the back from JuJu Smith-Schuster. He reportedly complained in the locker room afterward that the referee didn’t call anything, which appeared to fuel his frustration—especially after the Lions’ loss to the Chiefs.

As of now, Smith-Schuster is not expected to face any punishment or fine. The NFL hasn’t commented on the matter, though many around the league believe the incident wouldn’t have escalated if Smith-Schuster hadn’t gone after Branch following the helmet hit from the Lions defender.