The New York Giants made a decision that could prove to be quite costly. They didn’t use their franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, thus making the star running back an unrestricted free agent.

They have never seemed to be too high on the Penn State standout. They don’t want to meet his salary demands or sign him to a long-term deal because of his history of injuries.

Other teams, however, aren’t scared away because of that. With the NFL year just about to start, the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans could look to make a run at him, according to Nick Kosko of GOATS.

Eagles And Texans Want Saquon Barkley

“Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to have strong interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini,” read the report. “Earlier this month, the Giants decided to not franchise tag their star running back. Barkley’s been with the team since New York drafted him out of Penn State.”

The Texans Lead The Race For Barkley

Even so, the Giants might not have to deal with their former star in their own division. Despite the Eagles’ interest, it seems like he would rather play for the Texans instead:

“KPRC-2 reported last week that the Texans are on Barkley’s short list of potential teams he will consider joining this offseason and has been in communication with star quarterback CJ Stroud about joining the franchise. Houston plans to add firepower to their backfield this offseason, which could make this a perfect NFL match,” added Kosko.

Signing Barkley obviously comes with plenty of risk because of his injury-proneness. Then again, he’s one of the best running backs in the league, so he’s definitely worth the gamble, even if he’s not cheap or easy to get.