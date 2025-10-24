Brian Daboll, Cam Skateboo, and the Giants have been fined by the NFL after it was confirmed that they violated the concussion protocol during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The sequence was highly controversial, as the head coach was caught trying to pressure the medical staff to give Jaxson Dart clearance to return to the field.

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Mr. Dart’s exam. While the parties agreed that Coach Daboll’s and Mr. Skattebo’s actions had no actual impact on the exam or the care that Mr. Dart received, their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation.”

In that Week 6 game, the Giants got a big 34-17 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. However, the amount of money handed out in fines by the NFL is massive.

Who got fined by the NFL?

Brian Daboll was fined $100,000 for attempting to interfere with the concussion protocol while Jaxson Dart was being evaluated in the medical tent. Additionally, the NFL confirmed that Cam Skattebo and the Giants were also penalized.

“As a result of the parties’ finding that the club violated the concussion protocol, the Giants were assessed a $200,000 fine. Separately, the NFL fined Coach Daboll $100,000 and Mr. Skattebo $15,000 for conduct detrimental to the league.”

