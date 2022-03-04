Even though he's repeatedly stated that he's happy in retirement, one NFL insider believes that Tom Brady is just teasing us and ready to pad up again.

In one of the most controversial ways in sports history, Tom Brady suddenly announced his retirement from the National Football League. But ever since that day, all people have talked about is whether he'll come back in 2022 or beyond.

For whatever reason, people don't seem to buy the retirement story. Whteher it's because he's coming off one of the best seasons of his career or simply because he continues to tease the fans every time he speaks.

That's why some insiders think that it's not a matter of if he'll play in 2022 but where he'll take his talents to. Per Mike Florio of NBC, there's only one logical answer to that question, and that's the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL News: Mike Florio Says Tom Brady Will Play For The San Francisco 49ers

(Transcript via ProFootballTalk)

"My guess? He’s playing. And not for the Buccaneers. I still think he’s heading to the 49ers, the team for which he grew up rooting — and the team for which he wanted to play two years ago. It’s possibly no coincidence that he’s pointing so prominently to the fact that he recently slept in the bed in the house where he grew up, undoubtedly spending many a night falling asleep while thinking about whether his 49ers would win another Super Bowl.

The last one came when he was 16 years old, long before the world knew who Tom Brady was. He can now cap his legendary career by helping the 49ers win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, pulling San Francisco into a tie with the Patriots and Steelers and giving Brady his eighth Super Bowl win — with three different teams."

Brady's ties to the 49ers are obvious. However, other reports state that he holds a big grudge against them for passing on him in free agency and sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo instead. Both make sense.

The Niners are reportedly looking to trade Garoppolo and the Bucs need a QB for the post-Brady era— even if Brady is still playing. Trey Lance is promising but just 21 years old, so it would make sense to keep him on the sidelines for a little longer as well.