The 2023 NFL season didn’t start according to plan for the New York Jets. Yes, they beat the Buffalo Bills in the first week. But Aaron Rodgers got injured and their offense once again depends on Zach Wilson.

The team had a lot of expectations going into this season mostly because of the four-time MVP, who was seen as the franchise quarterback the Jets needed to take a step forward.

Wilson was under center the last two seasons, and it didn’t go well. Rodgers’ season-ending injury, however, gives the third-year signal-caller a second chance, and he’s ready to take it.

Zach Wilson believes in himself to lead the Jets during Rodgers’ absence

“A lot of confidence,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I truly believe in myself and I think that’s the first step to being in the NFL. You have to believe in yourself first and the rest will take care of itself.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of pressure because the guys in the locker room do a good job showing that they’ve always got my back, leaning on each other and keeping our circle tight.”

When did the Jets draft Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.