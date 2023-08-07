Fate has brought Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple onto the same team this year. Now that they share a locker room with the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver has sent a message to the cornerback following their long-time beef.

Tyreek Hill undoubtedly stands as the premier wide receiver for the Dolphins at present. Arriving in Miami last year, he swiftly established himself as Tua Tagovailoa’s most reliable weapon on the field.

As for Eli Apple, he inked a 1-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason. However, he will now be sharing a locker room with Hill, a player with whom he recently had numerous issues.

Tyreek Hill welcomes Eli Apple to the Dolphins with strong message

The history between Hill and Apple is far from favorable. Both players have exchanged words in press conferences and engaged in intense face-offs during games.

However, now they will have to leave thos battles behind. The Dolphins signed Eli Apple a few days ago after losing Jalen Ramsey due to an injury, but Hill has no problem at all with his arrival.

“Well, when I heard about it, coach had called me,” Hill said, via NFL.com, on finding out about the Dolphins’ interest in signing Apple. “He was like, ‘Hey, Reek, we finna sign somebody.’ I was like, ‘Who y’all finna sign?’ He was like, ‘We finna sign Eli Apple.’ I was like, ‘Aight, cool.’ He was like, ‘You ain’t got a problem with that?’ I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t got no problem with that. Why would I have a problem with that?’“

Hill joked about the situation. “And now, my looking from it is now I get to embarrass him every day,” said the wide receiver. Those practices will definitely be very interesting.