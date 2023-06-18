Most of the biggest contracts in the NFL belong to the quarterbacks, they are the ones who earn the most money, plus they have the longest contracts among the rest of the players who usually sign for half the years compared to a quarterback.

At least 30+ players who belonged to the defensive and offensive lines ended their contracts during the past season, most of them ended up playing for other teams and not with the team with which they had originally signed their contracts.

Yannick Ngakoue is one of the defensive ends who was left without a team and without a contract in 2023, but it is likely that he will sign with a new team for the 2023 season. Ngakoue played for the Colts and originally had a $26m contract with the Raiders.

What are the biggest NFL contracts that ended in 2023?

Not a single quarterback is in the top ten of this list since contracts of $10,000,000 million or more are considered, but it should be noted that the only quarterback among the 20 biggest contracts that ended in 2023 is Teddy Bridgewater with a $6.5m contract.

1. Robert Quinn ($70m)

2. Deion Jones ($57m)

3. Justin Pugh ($44.7m)

4. Marcus Peters ($42m)

5. Bradley Robby ($31.5m)

6. George Fant ($27.3m)

7. Yannick Ngakoue ($26m)

8. Anthoy Brown ($15.5m)

9. Kareem Hunt ($12m)

10. N’Keal Harry ($10.09m)

All the players in the top 10 are under 30 which means they can easily sign new contracts for less money with other franchises for 3-6 years depending on their performance last season.