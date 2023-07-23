The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers to win the Super Bowl. They have no excuses even in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Surprisingly, before the blockbuster trade, the Jets’ front office accepted almost every request from Aaron Rodgers. Though they denied it publicly, the list of names speaks for itself: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard or Billy Turner. It’s an offense built with Rodgers’ advice.

However, the big question is how long Aaron Rodgers will play after leaving the Green Bay Packers. It’s important to remember the quarterback is 39-years old and his longevity is an unavoidable issue. He finally answered that question and there might be good news for the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers: How long will he play for the New York Jets?

Aaron Rodgers has reported to training camp with a big chip on his shoulders. After his arrival, the New York Jets are now considered favorites and, according to some experts, they might have what it takes to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the first step is the AFC East with Bills, Dolphins and Patriots.

Nevertheless, considering the massive trade for Rodgers, the New York Jets don’t want this to be a one and done thing. The superstar quarterback talked about it and a possible retirement in an interview with ESPN.

“The way I feel now, I think I could play a number of years. The Jets gave up a lot for me. So, to just play one year would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? It’s more than that. It’s how my body feels and I’ve made some changes this offseason with some training and diet.”

During the start of training camp, head coach Robert Saleh had to answer if he was worried with Rodgers’ situation. “I wouldn’t put pressure on him to commit to something like that, but I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there. I don’t want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that.”