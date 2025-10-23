Aaron Rodgers has made a very surprising statement ahead of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay. Whatever happens, the quarterback’s intention is to retire as a member of the Packers.

“I feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career. And my football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay. So, I’ve got a lot of love for all those memories. A lot of great friends that I still carry with me to this day.”

Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Packers in the 2010 season and was named NFL MVP four times as the leader of that franchise. However, in 2023, the team took a different direction by trading him to the Jets to give Jordan Love the opportunity as the starter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Aaron Rodgers retire?

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said yet when he will retire, but considering his latest statement, everything points to it possibly being as a member of the Green Bay Packers with a traditional one-day contract.

Additionally, the quarterback reiterated that if the game against the Packers had been in Green Bay, the emotional weight would have been enormous and very different.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers playing against Packers is a revenge game

“This one would mean a lot more if it was in Lambeau just because of affection I have for that place and the hallowed ground of Lambeau Field and all the amazing memories that I have there over the years.”