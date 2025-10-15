Aaron Rodgers looks as healthy as ever after five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While other teams in the AFC North, like the Ravens and Bengals, have been decimated by the absences of Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, the veteran says that despite being 41 years old, he’s been feeling better as the weeks go by.

“I think I’m kind of going like this body-wise (pointing upwards). You know? I’m just getting healthier. I had a great break on the bye week. I spent time with my bodywork guru guy out West. I felt good coming back. I’m going to have to get with him a few more times this season. First couple of weeks, I was a little tighter. I felt like that and now I’m starting to loosen up and feel a little bit more like myself.”

Very few expected Rodgers to stay physically at 100 percent given his age and the issues the offensive line had in the first two weeks of the regular season. However, Mike Tomlin seems to have fixed that situation, which has allowed the quarterback to take fewer hits. For example, in the last game against the Browns, there were no sacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

No. Aaron Rodgers is not retiring from football, and although he said before the season started in an interview with Pat McAfee that this would be his final year, the reality is that he has gradually changed his stance.

Now, after his recent performances with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has been more cautious, noting that continuing to play is possible and that his initial opinion is no longer definitive. Additionally, the quarterback admitted that Mike Tomlin was right a few days ago when he said it was expected to see the veteran star more comfortable as the season progresses.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers puts the entire AFC on notice about Steelers’ chances of reaching the playoffs after win against Browns

“Yeah, I think so. We’re still, you know, five games into playing with each other. So, I’d like to think that there’s more continuity with me and the guys out there. Obviously, we’ve had some injuries, but, you’re seeing some more reactionary plays that we talk about in practice and we work in practice. They’re showing up on the field on game days. So, I’m happy with the progression.”