NFL News: Aaron Rodgers could reportedly face final decision to choose between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers might have to choose again between playing one more year with the Pittsburgh Steelers or opting for retirement from football.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has had a great start to the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the main reasons why Mike Tomlin’s team could be considering keeping him for 2026, according to a surprising report by Jeremy Fowler.

“Rodgers’ stint in Pittsburgh has gone so well that the team could rethink its 2026 quarterback plans. The Steelers will scour the draft market for the QB of the future, for sure. They are already doing so. But if you ask people with the team whether they’d entertain the notion of Rodgers in the black-and-gold in 2026, the answer would be a resounding yes. He has maintained his elite ability to throw the football.”

Obviously, everything will depend on whether the Steelers can truly become Super Bowl contenders. If Pittsburgh collapses in the second half of the season and starts to look like what Aaron experienced with the Jets, the quarterback could keep playing next year, but perhaps with another team.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Aaron Rodgers has not confirmed that he will retire after the 2025 season. Although a few months ago he said on The Pat McAfee Show that this would be his final year, the quarterback has since changed his stance to the point of saying that he will think about it.

Now, considering that Fowler mentions the Steelers would be willing to keep him, Rodgers could be motivated to extend his career, as happened with Tom Brady, who played until he was 44.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers playing against Packers is a revenge game

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers playing against Packers is a revenge game

