Aaron Rodgers will face a big challenge when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, especially with the arrival of Micah Parsons on Matt LaFleur’s team.

The veteran quarterback has already dealt with another star pass rusher this season in Myles Garrett, although the Steelers’ offensive line dominated the Browns’ leader. Now, he hopes the story will repeat itself with Parsons.

“Well, I mean, he’s deployed maybe a little different because he moves around a little bit more than maybe Myles does. Again, those two are in the conversation of the very few players in the league that you actually have to have four hands on at all times. Playing against Micah before, he’s a phenomenal player. He’s a future Hall of Famer. He’s a game wrecker and you got to know where he’s at all the time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Packers trade for Micah Parsons?

The Packers traded two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons. Furthermore, in a key move for the player, Green Bay gave him a four-year, $188 million contract extension with $120 million guaranteed.

The impact has been remarkable, as Parsons is one of the top players in the NFL at pressuring the quarterback, and the Packers’ defense as a whole excels at preventing explosive plays. Rodgers has taken notice.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers confirms if Steelers playing against Packers is a revenge game

“They’re at the top of the league in least amount of explosive plays in the run game and the passing game. So, we got to take care of the football. We got to block up their rushers. It’s not just Micah. Rashan Gary is an elite pass rusher now. They got good guys inside. They have some younger guys to rush on the outside who can play as well. You got to be patient, you can’t turn the ball over and we got to block up front.”